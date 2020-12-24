Cherokee County names fire station for retiring commissioner

Cherokee County has recognized a retiring commissioner and former fire chief by naming Fire Station No. 7 on Barnes Road in his honor.
The Board of Commissioners passed a surprise resolution at its Nov. 17 meeting recognizing Raymond Gunnin’s more than 40 years of service to the county.
“I was able to work a job I truly loved,” Gunnin said. “Some of my best memories in the fire service include the other firefighters I became lifelong friends with and the things we did together, along with the training and what I was able to learn over the years.”
Gunnin began in 1977 as a volunteer with the Little River Fire Department, He rose through the ranks to chief of Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, a post he held for six years. After retiring from the fire department in 2011, Gunnin ran for public office and was sworn in as District 2 county commissioner in January, 2013.
Information: https://bit.ly/2KmaF9u