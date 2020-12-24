X

Cherokee County names fire station for retiring commissioner

Cherokee County Commissioner and former Fire Chief Raymond Gunnin (seated) is honored upon his retirement from public service by (standing, from left) Fire Chief Tim Prather, Assistant Fire Chief Eddie Robinson, and Field Operations Chief Shane West.
Credit: Cherokee County

By David Ibata for the AJC

Cherokee County has recognized a retiring commissioner and former fire chief by naming Fire Station No. 7 on Barnes Road in his honor.

The Board of Commissioners passed a surprise resolution at its Nov. 17 meeting recognizing Raymond Gunnin’s more than 40 years of service to the county.

“I was able to work a job I truly loved,” Gunnin said. “Some of my best memories in the fire service include the other firefighters I became lifelong friends with and the things we did together, along with the training and what I was able to learn over the years.”

Gunnin began in 1977 as a volunteer with the Little River Fire Department, He rose through the ranks to chief of Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, a post he held for six years. After retiring from the fire department in 2011, Gunnin ran for public office and was sworn in as District 2 county commissioner in January, 2013.

