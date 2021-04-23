Cherokee County names finalist for county manager position

Deputy County Manager Geoff Morton has been named the sole finalist on the short list to replace County Manager Jerry Cooper, according to a press release.
Cooper will retire at the end of May after 20 years of service as county manager.
Under the Georgia Open Records Act, a short list of up to three candidates must be made public prior to the Board of Commissioners’ vote. The vote is expected at the May 18 Cherokee County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Morton, who has been with the county for 19 years, said he is honored to be selected for the short list.
The county manager serves as a key advisor to the Board of Commissioners and manages at the corporate level in the execution of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners’ strategic plan. Additionally, the county manager provides guidance and assistance to the senior leadership team in the execution of department and division business plans and programs.
Morton currently serves as the Community Development Agency director and deputy county manager. He is the municipal liaison to address city and county relations and as the spokesperson for the Board of Commissioners as it relates to Service Delivery Strategy. Additionally, Morton also serves as the county liaison with regional agencies including the Georgia Department of Transportation, Atlanta Regional Commission (Transportation and Stormwater), Georgia Environmental Protection Department (Stormwater) and FEMA (flood control).
Morton came to the county in 2001 from the city of Woodstock where he previously served as city engineer and public works director. His first role with the county was Capital Projects/Roadway SPLOST Manager before being promoted to County Engineer in 2003.
During a 2011 staff reorganization, Morton became the Public Works Agency Director/County Engineer and managed operations of the County’s Engineering Department, Stormwater Department, Roadway SPLOST Program, CATS Transportation Program, Roads & Bridges Department, Fleet Services Division, Property Maintenance Division and Recycling Program.
In 2018, Morton’s title changed to Community Development Agency Director where he manages the operations of the Engineering Department, Stormwater Department, Roadway SPLOST Program, Public Works Department (formerly Roads & Bridges), Planning & Zoning Department, Building & Development Services Department and the Development Service Center. He was named deputy county manager in 2020.