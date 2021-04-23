Cherokee County names finalist for county manager position

Morton currently serves as the Community Development Agency director and deputy county manager. He is the municipal liaison to address city and county relations and as the spokesperson for the Board of Commissioners as it relates to Service Delivery Strategy. Additionally, Morton also serves as the county liaison with regional agencies including the Georgia Department of Transportation, Atlanta Regional Commission (Transportation and Stormwater), Georgia Environmental Protection Department (Stormwater) and FEMA (flood control).

Morton came to the county in 2001 from the city of Woodstock where he previously served as city engineer and public works director. His first role with the county was Capital Projects/Roadway SPLOST Manager before being promoted to County Engineer in 2003.

During a 2011 staff reorganization, Morton became the Public Works Agency Director/County Engineer and managed operations of the County’s Engineering Department, Stormwater Department, Roadway SPLOST Program, CATS Transportation Program, Roads & Bridges Department, Fleet Services Division, Property Maintenance Division and Recycling Program.

In 2018, Morton’s title changed to Community Development Agency Director where he manages the operations of the Engineering Department, Stormwater Department, Roadway SPLOST Program, Public Works Department (formerly Roads & Bridges), Planning & Zoning Department, Building & Development Services Department and the Development Service Center. He was named deputy county manager in 2020.