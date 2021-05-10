Cherokee County moves forward with short-term rental ordinance

The Board of Commissioners discussed the possibility of the ordinance at its annual retreat in January. The county planning staff drafted the ordinance with requirements that the property owner secure a short-term rental certificate, which reflects the same process of obtaining a business license in the county. It would require an initial application fee and an annual renewal fee. The fee schedule has not been set.

The ordinance would fall under specially licensed businesses and not within the county zoning ordinance. As proposed, the ordinance defines short-term rental as less than 30 days. Limitations on short-term rentals are proposed at five bedrooms and 16 people on the premises. No short-term rental can function as a special event facility, lodge, campground or similar use, and it cannot be a multi-family dwelling unit.