Cherokee County moves forward with plans for new rec center, park

The Board approved, 5-0, awarding the construction contract of the LB Ahrens Recreation Center to Reeves Young LLC in the amount of $10.4 million and an additional $1.58 million in a county-controlled contingency using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds and impact fees.

The first phase of the recreation center, known in short as “The Buzz” in honor of former Commission Chairman LB “Buzz” Ahrens, includes a double gym, open fitness area, climbing wall, two classrooms, aerobics/dance studio, a large meeting hall with catering kitchen and an office suite along with accompanying restrooms, mechanical, electrical and storage areas. The construction services contract also includes a secondary parking lot, pedestrian crossing to the park playground and infrastructure for EV charging stations.