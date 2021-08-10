Cherokee County i-Grad Virtual Academy announces new principal

A full-time virtual school that follows the CCSD traditional school calendar, i-Grad is opening this school year initially to students in Grades 9-12, with future expansion to additional grades possible.

Hall brings a strong background in curriculum and instruction to the role, as well as experience in facilitating online learning. He served for the past five years as an assistant principal at River Ridge HS overseeing curriculum, is a former CCSD student who began his teaching career in 2004 at Cherokee High School.