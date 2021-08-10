Cherokee County i-Grad Virtual Academy announces new principal

i-Grad Virtual Academy Lead Administrator Andy Hall not only is a new school leader, he’s also leading CCSD’s newest school, according to a press release.
A full-time virtual school that follows the CCSD traditional school calendar, i-Grad is opening this school year initially to students in Grades 9-12, with future expansion to additional grades possible.
Hall brings a strong background in curriculum and instruction to the role, as well as experience in facilitating online learning. He served for the past five years as an assistant principal at River Ridge HS overseeing curriculum, is a former CCSD student who began his teaching career in 2004 at Cherokee High School.
The latest addition to CCSD’s Academies school choice programs, i-Grad staff work at the newly renamed ACTIVE Academies campus, which also includes ACE Academy daytime alternative high school, CCSD Transition Academy for older special needs students and the planned Cherokee College and Career Academy (C3 Academy). i-Grad students complete classwork online at home, but come to the campus for specific tests and can attend optional in-person instructional sessions as offered.
Information: http://bit.ly/CCSDigrad.