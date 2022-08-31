Cherokee County hosts Patriot Day ceremony on Sept. 9

Cherokee County will host a Patriot Day ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9 to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
The ceremony also will be livestreamed on the Cherokee County Facebook page at facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa.
At 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9, the ceremony will be held at the Public Safety Memorial, Rotary Park, downtown Canton between the Historic Courthouse and the Justice Center.
For more information on the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, visit 911memorial.org; the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, visit nps.gov/flni or the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial at PentagonMemorial.org.
