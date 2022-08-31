Cherokee County hosts Patriot Day ceremony on Sept. 9

BreakingNews
BREAKING: Wanted suspect resists arrest, prompts SWAT standoff in DeKalb, cops say
A Patriot Day ceremony by Cherokee County will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9 that can be attended in person or viewed online at facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa. Members of the U.S. Military walk through a 911 memorial during a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks September 11, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia. The nation was marking the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks that took almost 3000 lives in New York City, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

Cherokee County will host a Patriot Day ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9 to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

The ceremony also will be livestreamed on the Cherokee County Facebook page at facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa.

At 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9, the ceremony will be held at the Public Safety Memorial, Rotary Park, downtown Canton between the Historic Courthouse and the Justice Center.

For more information on the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, visit 911memorial.org; the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, visit nps.gov/flni or the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial at PentagonMemorial.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
