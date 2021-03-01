Cherokee County hosts job fair for county personnel

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is partnering with other county agencies for the Cherokee County Government Career Fair 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3. The career fair is being held to seek qualified candidates for law enforcement, fire and emergency services, communications (GCIC tact officer), animal shelter, recreation and parks, and E-911, according to a press release.
Cherokee County offers competitive compensation packages for full-time positions, including insurance, vacation/sick leave and pension. The career fair will be held at the Oak Grove Community Center, 100 Ridge Mill Ct., Acworth.
Information: 470-533-9552