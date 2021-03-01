Cherokee County hosts job fair for county personnel

X

Cherokee County is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, March 3.
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is partnering with other county agencies for the Cherokee County Government Career Fair 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3. The career fair is being held to seek qualified candidates for law enforcement, fire and emergency services, communications (GCIC tact officer), animal shelter, recreation and parks, and E-911, according to a press release.

Cherokee County offers competitive compensation packages for full-time positions, including insurance, vacation/sick leave and pension. The career fair will be held at the Oak Grove Community Center, 100 Ridge Mill Ct., Acworth.

Information: 470-533-9552

