Cherokee County honors retiring fire chief

Cherokee County Fire Chief Tim Prather recently retired after serving the county for 35 years.

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County Fire Chief Tim Prather recently retired after serving the county for 35 years. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Cherokee Fire Station 20 on Bells Ferry Road has been named for retiring Fire Chief Tim Prather in honor of his 35 years of service to the county.

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners honored Prather recently with the dedication of the fire station, where he began his career with Cherokee County in 1987.

“It’s been a good journey. Cherokee’s been good to me, and I’ve enjoyed it. I understand the ship doesn’t float without the captain, but we got here as a team. I want people to remember that it takes a team - not just me. It’s these guys right here and about 400 more outside. Thank you, and thank you for supporting us,” Prather said in a statement.

Prather retired on March 11.

Cherokee’s new fire chief is Eddie Robinson, who has been the county’s deputy chief of Support Services for the Fire Department.

“Congratulations to Fire Chief Eddie Robinson, Cherokee County’s newest fire chief. We would like to thank Chief Tim Prather for your 35 years of selfless service to Cherokee County. We appreciate the work and dedication you have given that have made Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Service one of the best in the American Fire Service. We wish you the best in your well-deserved retirement,” according to a Cherokee County statement on Facebook.

For information, visit bit.ly/3tQpBPY.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
