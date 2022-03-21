Cherokee County honors retiring fire chief

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners honored Prather recently with the dedication of the fire station, where he began his career with Cherokee County in 1987.

“It’s been a good journey. Cherokee’s been good to me, and I’ve enjoyed it. I understand the ship doesn’t float without the captain, but we got here as a team. I want people to remember that it takes a team - not just me. It’s these guys right here and about 400 more outside. Thank you, and thank you for supporting us,” Prather said in a statement.