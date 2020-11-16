Cherokee County hires architect to design new fire station

“There are now challenges in the station to house three career firefighters who are assigned to protect that community,” Prather said. “The new station will be designed to house and sleep eight personnel with updated designs for health, safety and efficiency.”

Construction is expected to begin by the third quarter of 2021 and be completed in early 2022, Prather said. The county will have the option of using KRH’s design for other fire stations for an additional fee under separate contracts. Information: https://bit.ly/36HEN6z