Cherokee County hires architect to design new fire station

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has awarded a $158,000 design contract for a new fire station in the Yellow Creek community.
KRH Architects Inc. is tasked with designing a new Station 15 to replace the older Mica volunteer fire station built in the 1970s.
“As with most volunteer stations, it was not built to house career firefighters 24 hours a day,” said Cherokee Fire & Emergency Services Chief Tim Prather.
“There are now challenges in the station to house three career firefighters who are assigned to protect that community,” Prather said. “The new station will be designed to house and sleep eight personnel with updated designs for health, safety and efficiency.”
Construction is expected to begin by the third quarter of 2021 and be completed in early 2022, Prather said. The county will have the option of using KRH’s design for other fire stations for an additional fee under separate contracts. Information: https://bit.ly/36HEN6z