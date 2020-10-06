Cherokee County high schools to resume five-day attendance

Creekview High School in Canton and Etowah and Woodstock high schools in Woodstock adopted hybrid attendance Sept. 3 after being temporarily closed by outbreaks of COVID-19. Groups of students alternated between classroom attendance and virtual learning at home.

Also next week, schools can start after-school extracurricular activities for all grades and host fine arts performances and PTA/PTSA board meetings; and the week of Oct. 26, allow winter athletics, junior athletics and community rentals for Cherokee Youth Basketball.