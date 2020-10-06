Cherokee County high schools to resume five-day attendance

The three Cherokee County high schools currently operating on a hybrid model will resume traditional in-person instruction, five days a week, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13, the school district announced.
Creekview High School in Canton and Etowah and Woodstock high schools in Woodstock adopted hybrid attendance Sept. 3 after being temporarily closed by outbreaks of COVID-19. Groups of students alternated between classroom attendance and virtual learning at home.
Also next week, schools can start after-school extracurricular activities for all grades and host fine arts performances and PTA/PTSA board meetings; and the week of Oct. 26, allow winter athletics, junior athletics and community rentals for Cherokee Youth Basketball.
Digital learning will continue into the second semester for middle and high school students currently enrolled; no decision has been made yet regarding elementary students. Information: https://bit.ly/2GEPmhi