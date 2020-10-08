Cherokee County gets $611K grant to run elections

The grant will pay for ballot drop boxes; election real estate costs or costs associated with satellite election department offices; personal protective equipment for staff, poll workers or voters; poll worker recruitment expenses; polling place rental and cleaning expenses; temporary staffing; vote-by-mail and absentee voting equipment or supplies; and election administration equipment, according to the Tech and Civil Life grant award letter.

The grant covers costs incurred from June 15 through Dec. 31. Information: https://bit.ly/33BOeUG