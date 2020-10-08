X

Cherokee County gets $611K grant to run elections

Cherokee County has accepted a $611,293 grant from the Center for Tech and Civil Life to help defray this year's costs of running an election. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

Credit: Ron Harris

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissions has accepted a $611,293 grant from the Center for Tech and Civil Life to help the Cherokee Board of Elections and Registration cover the costs of running “safe and secure” elections.

The grant will pay for ballot drop boxes; election real estate costs or costs associated with satellite election department offices; personal protective equipment for staff, poll workers or voters; poll worker recruitment expenses; polling place rental and cleaning expenses; temporary staffing; vote-by-mail and absentee voting equipment or supplies; and election administration equipment, according to the Tech and Civil Life grant award letter.

The grant covers costs incurred from June 15 through Dec. 31. Information: https://bit.ly/33BOeUG

