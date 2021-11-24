Cherokee County fire stations collect for Toys for Tots

For more than 70 years, the Marines Toys for Tots Program has delivered a message of hope to children in need by providing new toys.

Atlanta Toys for Tots is a local affiliate of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Details regarding monetary donations and volunteer opportunities can be found on their website at facebook.com/atlantatoysfortots.

For more information about fire station locations or donations locally, contact Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters at 678-493-4000 or CherokeeCountyFire.org.