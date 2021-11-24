Cherokee County fire stations collect for Toys for Tots

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services are participating in the Toys for Tots program again this year.
Bring new, unwrapped toys to a Cherokee County fire station before Dec. 16.
Donations also are being accepted at the Cherokee County Fire Headquarters Office, 150 Chattin Drive, Canton.
The Atlanta Toys for Tots Campaign supports 17 counties in metro Atlanta.
All toys collected stay in these counties.
For more than 70 years, the Marines Toys for Tots Program has delivered a message of hope to children in need by providing new toys.
Atlanta Toys for Tots is a local affiliate of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.
Details regarding monetary donations and volunteer opportunities can be found on their website at facebook.com/atlantatoysfortots.
For more information about fire station locations or donations locally, contact Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters at 678-493-4000 or CherokeeCountyFire.org.
