Cherokee County Fire produces safety videos for schools

Due to COVID-19, it may be some time before Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services personnel can again present fire safety programs to schoolchildren. So the department is making videos as a virtual alternative.
“We knew it would be hard to visit the pre-schools and schools as we normally would,” said Senior Fire Educator Lisa Grisham. “The videos offer a choice for the teachers.”
A library of fire safety videos for students of all ages will be available to the Cherokee County School District. They also will be offered as downloads from the department’s website and viewable on the Cherokee Fire Facebook page.
Public Information Officer Tim Cavender worked with fire educators Grisham, Beth Elder and Kevin Bruce to produce the videos. Information: https://bit.ly/32uKyCi