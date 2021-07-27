ajc logo
X

Cherokee County commissioners approve expansion to Justice Center parking

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to expand parking at the Frank C. Mills Justice Center to an additional 550 spaces.
Caption
The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to expand parking at the Frank C. Mills Justice Center to an additional 550 spaces.

Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners recently approved an agreement for pre-construction services to expand the parking deck at the Frank C. Mills Justice Center that would be open to public, according to a press release.

The planned parking deck is expected to bring 550 parking spaces. The Board approved, 5-0, the agreement with Gilbane Building Company for $28,140 for the pre-construction services (also known as part 1 of the process).

During the pre-construction period, the architect and the general contractor work together to complete drawings and other pre-construction tasks. That part is expected to be completed in November. Staff will bring back a construction services agreement for the Board to consider later this year.

In Other News
1
Cherokee County sets lower tax rate for 2022
2
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores
3
Canton police officers lauded for life-saving action
4
Cherokee County schools will return to pre-pandemic protocols for...
5
Cherokee County names Airport Authority room after late visionary
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top