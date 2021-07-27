Cherokee County commissioners approve expansion to Justice Center parking

The planned parking deck is expected to bring 550 parking spaces. The Board approved, 5-0, the agreement with Gilbane Building Company for $28,140 for the pre-construction services (also known as part 1 of the process).

During the pre-construction period, the architect and the general contractor work together to complete drawings and other pre-construction tasks. That part is expected to be completed in November. Staff will bring back a construction services agreement for the Board to consider later this year.