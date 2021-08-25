Cherokee County commission weighs proposal for winery, residential development

The plans indicate entrances on both Sam Nelson and Talcmine Road. Planning Manager Margaret Stallings said the plan is not consistent with the county or city’s future development maps. Chairman Harry Johnston said the developer reached out to the county several months ago about the proposal, and he indicated that the county would not likely support the project that included multi-family housing and such an intense use in a rural area. Staff indicated a list of issues with the plan including the Fire Code requirement to upgrade Talcmine Road to county standards to provide a second access point.

In addition, staff suggested comments to the city about fire suppression (water and fire department access), roads and the proposed bridge, and communication system to meet the county’s requirements for Emergency Responder Communications System. Chairman Johnston made the motion to request the city to impose a condition on the annexation requiring the developer to make the necessary improvements to Talcmine Road. Otherwise, the county could be forced to invoke the Dispute Resolution Procedure to ensure that county taxpayers don’t have to bear that cost. The motion also included giving the Chairman the authority to make the call at the last minute due to deadline constraints.