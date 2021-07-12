ajc logo
Cherokee County commission approves transportation improvements

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners awarded several contracts and approved several amendments related to transportation improvements at its regular meeting on July 6.
Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
1 hour ago

These improvements include:

  • awarding a professional services agreement to Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. in the amount of $326,619 for the design of the SR 140 at Univeter Road intersection improvement project,
  • approving a proposal from Atlas Technical Consultants for parcel appraisals in the amount of $50,200 for the SR 140 at Hickory Road and Batesville Road intersection improvement project,
  • approving an amendment to the construction agreement for the SR 140 at East Cherokee Drive Intersection Improvement Project, in the amount of $253,499.00 to Summit Construction and Development, LLC to allow for a shortened construction time,
  • approving an amendment to the construction agreement for the 2021 Resurfacing Project, in the amount of $234,986.43 to C.W. Mathews Contracting Company, Inc. for the improvement of Mill Creek Road, and the
  • approval of a $1.48 million construction agreement with low-bidder CMES, Inc. for the bridge replacement at Transart Parkway over Toonigh Creek.

