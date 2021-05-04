Cherokee County clean-up nets 3k pounds of trash

Volunteers from the Keep Cherokee Beautiful program turned out in force to clean up trash on Bells Ferry Road Saturday, May 1, according to a press release.
“We were able to collect 150 bags of trash weighing in at roughly 3,000 pounds,” said Cherokee County District 3 Commissioner Benny Carter.
The roadside cleanup event covered a 6-mile stretch of Bells Ferry Road starting from Hobgood Park going north to Freedom Middle School. The event drew an estimated 25 community volunteers who met at the Hobgood Park parking lot at 8:30 a.m.
Volunteers spent an estimated 90-plus man hours collecting trash along the busy roadside. Of the trash collected, items ranged from plastic bottles and fast food bags to glass liquor and beer bottles.
Information: Cherokee County Recycling Center at 770-516-4195 or cherokeega.com/recycling-center.