Cherokee County clean-up nets 3k pounds of trash

“We were able to collect 150 bags of trash weighing in at roughly 3,000 pounds,” said Cherokee County District 3 Commissioner Benny Carter.

The roadside cleanup event covered a 6-mile stretch of Bells Ferry Road starting from Hobgood Park going north to Freedom Middle School. The event drew an estimated 25 community volunteers who met at the Hobgood Park parking lot at 8:30 a.m.