Cherokee County calls virtual meeting on housing needs

New home prices in Cherokee increased from $265,397 in 2013 to $390,928 in 2019, and single-family detached homes account for 82 percent of the county’s housing stock, according to a Bleakly Advisory Group study shared with county commissioners at their Dec. 1 meeting.

“However, the approximately 45% of the county’s households with incomes below $75,000 have found it increasingly difficult to obtain housing in Cherokee over the past five years,” the study says. To view the document: https://bit.ly/36EDh69