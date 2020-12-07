X

Cherokee County calls virtual meeting on housing needs

The Cherokee County Planning and Zoning Division will hold a virtul public input meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, on a study that found a need in the county for more varied housing, in terms of prices and size.
Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Cherokee County planners invite residents to a virtual meeting Tuesday to comment on a housing study that found a need in the county for more housing options, in pricing and size.

New home prices in Cherokee increased from $265,397 in 2013 to $390,928 in 2019, and single-family detached homes account for 82 percent of the county’s housing stock, according to a Bleakly Advisory Group study shared with county commissioners at their Dec. 1 meeting.

“However, the approximately 45% of the county’s households with incomes below $75,000 have found it increasingly difficult to obtain housing in Cherokee over the past five years,” the study says. To view the document: https://bit.ly/36EDh69

The Cherokee Planning and Zoning Division and partners including Canton, Holly Springs, Woodstock and the Atlanta Regional Commission will hold a public input meeting on the study from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. To participate: https://bit.ly/3lPgcSQ

