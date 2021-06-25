Cherokee County awarded for building services excellence at annual conference

The County was named 2021 Jurisdiction of the Year, and Paul Laney, director of Building & Development Services, was awarded the 2021 Member of the Year award. Both awards are given to building officials and organizations that show commitment to increased job knowledge, competent code enforcement and assistance to fellow code officials and the public.

Laney served as president of the Northwest Georgia Inspector Association (the local BOAG chapter) from 2019-20 and he’s currently the secretary of the organization. In 2020 and 2021, NWGIA conducted monthly web training with 50 attendees each month. This year’s training included the changes to the electrical code.