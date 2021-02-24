Cherokee County approves Phase One in new community development

Under the consent agenda, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved acceptance of the permanent conservation easement for Amberwood, Phase One at its Feb. 16 meeting. This is an amendment of the design services agreement with Calco Engineering, LLC, for roadway design services for Huey Barnes Lane in the amount of $11,600.
In other action, the board also:
Voted for an automatic aid agreement for fire services with Bartow County;
Accepted a surplus mobile unit from the Cherokee County School District for fire station housing at Station 29
Accepted three ACCG County Internship Program grant agreements totally $7,752 and approved a budget amendment in the same amount.