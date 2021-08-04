Cherokee County appoints new Community Development director

The Cherokee County Community Development Agency Director is responsible for overseeing Planning and Zoning, Stormwater Management, Public Works, Building Inspections, Roadway/SPLOST and Engineering. Morton said he was looking for a qualified individual to take over the role who would be able to work with county and city officials, as well as county residents, to oversee the growth and planning in the county.

Day has served as the Community Development Director for cities of Woodstock and Holly Springs, as well as the Director of Operations for the Cumberland Community Improvement District. In that role, he managed and delivered a portfolio of capital transportation and community projects to leverage the maximum return on the investment for commercial property taxpayers.