Cherokee County appoints new Community Development director

Brantley Day began his role as the new head of Cherokee County's Community Development Agency on July 29. CONTRIBUTED
Brantley Day began his role as the new head of Cherokee County's Community Development Agency on July 29. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Nathan Fowler

Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
10 minutes ago

A familiar face in Cherokee County has been tapped to lead the county’s Community Development Agency, a position that was left vacant following Geoff Morton’s appointment as County Manager. Brantley Day began his new role July 29 and brings more than 20 years of municipal planning and community development management experience, according to a press release.

The Cherokee County Community Development Agency Director is responsible for overseeing Planning and Zoning, Stormwater Management, Public Works, Building Inspections, Roadway/SPLOST and Engineering. Morton said he was looking for a qualified individual to take over the role who would be able to work with county and city officials, as well as county residents, to oversee the growth and planning in the county.

Day has served as the Community Development Director for cities of Woodstock and Holly Springs, as well as the Director of Operations for the Cumberland Community Improvement District. In that role, he managed and delivered a portfolio of capital transportation and community projects to leverage the maximum return on the investment for commercial property taxpayers.

