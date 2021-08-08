ajc logo
Cherokee County agrees to purchase election, voter registration space

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted on Aug. 3 to purchase a new facility the Board of Elections and Voter Registration. The space that elections is in now is clearly inadequate,” said Chairman Harry Johnston.
Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 3 meeting approved a purchase agreement for a facility on Lamar Haley Parkway that will give the Office of Elections and Voter Registration the space resources to comply with Senate Bill 202, according to a press release.

The new facility provides increased viewing areas, increased parking capability and increased storage. The county analyzed the expansion of existing facilities, construction of a new facility and purchase of an established facility as options. The most cost-effective solution to serve the needs of the Elections Office was to purchase the 3.15-acre parcel with the established 14,638-square-foot building for $1.575 million.

The purchase is an unfunded mandate in Senate Bill 202, which was passed in the last session of the Georgia General Assembly.

