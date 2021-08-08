Cherokee County agrees to purchase election, voter registration space

The new facility provides increased viewing areas, increased parking capability and increased storage. The county analyzed the expansion of existing facilities, construction of a new facility and purchase of an established facility as options. The most cost-effective solution to serve the needs of the Elections Office was to purchase the 3.15-acre parcel with the established 14,638-square-foot building for $1.575 million.

The purchase is an unfunded mandate in Senate Bill 202, which was passed in the last session of the Georgia General Assembly.