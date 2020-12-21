Cherokee County adopts Hickory Flat zoning moratorium

Cherokee County commissioners have adopted a 90-day moratorium on accepting zoning and special-use permit applications for the Hickory Flat study area.
“As the community engages in discussions about the future of the Hickory Flat area, the board finds that preserving the status quo is necessary to allow the community time to development the vision and plan for (the) future,” staff said in a report to the County Board.
The moratorium runs through March 16.
Cherokee County has invited residents to give input for a Hickory Flat Area Plan through virtual meetings Dec. 2-23 and Jan. 13-Feb. 3. To participate: www.hickoryflatareaplan.com
The study area extends for a roughly two-mile radius from the intersection of Hickory Flat Highway and East Cherokee Drive. It encompasses more than 3,600 acres – 500 acres of which are in the city of Holly Springs. Information: https://bit.ly/34qav7T