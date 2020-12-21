Cherokee County adopts Hickory Flat zoning moratorium

Cherokee County has invited residents to give input for a Hickory Flat Area Plan through virtual meetings Dec. 2-23 and Jan. 13-Feb. 3. To participate: www.hickoryflatareaplan.com

The study area extends for a roughly two-mile radius from the intersection of Hickory Flat Highway and East Cherokee Drive. It encompasses more than 3,600 acres – 500 acres of which are in the city of Holly Springs. Information: https://bit.ly/34qav7T