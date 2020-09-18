Cherokee County adopts commissions policy for conference center

Responding to recent event postponements and cancellations at the Northside Hospital Cherokee Conference Center in Canton, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has adopted a policy for commissions owed to its bookings manager.
The policy seeks to ensure the financial viability of continued operation of the facility, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, in light of the continuing COVID-19 public health emergency.
It states that for events canceled completely since March 14, Eventmark LLC will receive the standard 20% sales commission. For one-time events like weddings postponed since March 14, sales commissions will be delayed until the event occurs.
Deposits for canceled annual events like fundraisers will be applied to next year’s events, and sales commissions due Eventmark will be delayed until the events occur.
Information: https://bit.ly/2Rr6ZmQ