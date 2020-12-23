X

Cherokee County adds to courthouse master plan

Cherokee County is adding 100 parking spaces and a security pavilion to a master plan for an expansion and improvements to the Cherokee County Justice Center.
Credit: Cherokee County

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved increasing an architect’s fee by $135,950 to cover design changes in the Cherokee County Justice Center comprehensive master plan.

The county amended its contract with Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects, increasing its total compensation to $534,750. The architect is to add about 100 parking spaces to the original proposal, resulting in parking for 550 vehicles total; and a covered parkway and security pavilion outside the courthouse.

“The new security structure will accommodate additional security screening stations required by the increased pedestrian traffic … (and) provide some protection to visitors from inclement weather and accommodate a jury queuing area,” staff said in a report to commissioners.

The pavilion also is expected to reduce the cost of building security staffing, the county said.

