Cherokee County adds to courthouse master plan

The county amended its contract with Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects, increasing its total compensation to $534,750. The architect is to add about 100 parking spaces to the original proposal, resulting in parking for 550 vehicles total; and a covered parkway and security pavilion outside the courthouse.

“The new security structure will accommodate additional security screening stations required by the increased pedestrian traffic … (and) provide some protection to visitors from inclement weather and accommodate a jury queuing area,” staff said in a report to commissioners.