Cherokee County accepts $949K in alternative court grants

The monies will support $949,250 in total program spending. They include a $172,282 grant to the Cherokee County Juvenile Court, for evidence-based therapy and services to 16 young people and their families. This grant does not require a local match.

Other programs are the DUI/Drug Court, offering substance abuse treatment and other services, $90,700 in state funds matched by $10,077 from the county; and Treatment Accountability Court, for defendants with mental illnesses, a $167,101 grant requiring a $18,567 match.