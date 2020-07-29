Cherokee County accepts $949K in alternative court grants

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved subgrant agreements with the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to fund five court programs that offer offenders alternatives to long-term incarceration.
The monies will support $949,250 in total program spending. They include a $172,282 grant to the Cherokee County Juvenile Court, for evidence-based therapy and services to 16 young people and their families. This grant does not require a local match.
Other programs are the DUI/Drug Court, offering substance abuse treatment and other services, $90,700 in state funds matched by $10,077 from the county; and Treatment Accountability Court, for defendants with mental illnesses, a $167,101 grant requiring a $18,567 match.
Also, Drug Accountability Court, offering treatment and therapy, a $320,502 grant requiring a cash match of $35,611; and Veteran’s Treatment Court, to rehabilitate veterans with substance abuse and/or mental health disorders, $120,969 in state monies matched by $13,441 from the county.