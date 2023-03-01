Cherokee, 4 cities receive federal grant for roads

The USDOT is awarding grants for both planning and implementation projects.

Action plan grants assist communities that do not currently have a roadway safety plan in place to reduce roadway fatalities, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive set of actions.

Implementation grants provide funding for communities to implement strategies and projects that will reduce or eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries.

The USDOT awarded 473 action plan grants and 37 grants for implementation projects in this first round of the program.

For more information on the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, visit transportation.gov.

More details can be found at cherokeega.com/Communications.