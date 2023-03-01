Cherokee, 4 cities receive federal grant for roads

Cherokee County and several of its cities have been awarded a $450,000 action plan grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program.
“We are thrilled that Cherokee County - together with the cities of Canton, Woodstock, Holly Springs and Ball Ground - were awarded funds from USDOT to complete a transportation safety action plan,” said Cherokee County Community Development Agency Director Brantley Day.
“This plan is expected to recommend improvements to the transportation network aimed at increasing vehicular and pedestrian safety. The county and the cities will work together to complete this very exciting project,” Day said.
The Safe Streets and Roads for All program supports the USDOT’s mission of zero roadway deaths and its National Roadway Safety Strategy.
Launched in January 2022, the program has the goal of making the nation’s roadways safer for everyone by stressing responsible driving, safer roadway designs, appropriate speed-limit setting and improved post-crash care among other strategies.
The USDOT is awarding grants for both planning and implementation projects.
Action plan grants assist communities that do not currently have a roadway safety plan in place to reduce roadway fatalities, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive set of actions.
Implementation grants provide funding for communities to implement strategies and projects that will reduce or eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries.
The USDOT awarded 473 action plan grants and 37 grants for implementation projects in this first round of the program.
For more information on the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, visit transportation.gov.
More details can be found at cherokeega.com/Communications.
