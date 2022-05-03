Canton’s First Fridays begin May 6

First Fridays will begin in downtown Canton, 130 E. Main St., from 6-9 p.m. May 6, with Chicago Rewired.
The band comprises a unique blend of talented and seasoned musicians, with the common goal of accurately replicating the timeless music of “Chicago®”.
These family-friendly fun nights will include live entertainment, late-night shopping, restaurants, a Kid’s Zone, Moving Target ATL Axe Throwing, food/beverage vendors along Main Street and a Cruise In.
Guests are invited to bring their chairs and dancing shoes.
Also, the Market at the Mill on Etowah is open 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday in downtown Canton under the sponsorship of the Mill on Etowah.
“Enjoy local makers, bakers, creators, artists, junkers, pickers and purveyors of crafted goods,” according to a city statement on Facebook at facebook.com/CityOfCanton.
Visit bit.ly/37BKAim.
About the Author