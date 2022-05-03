ajc logo
Canton’s First Fridays begin May 6

May 6 is the opening day for First Fridays in downtown Canton, with Chicago Rewired, a Chicago tribute band. (Courtesy of Chicago Rewired)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

First Fridays will begin in downtown Canton, 130 E. Main St., from 6-9 p.m. May 6, with Chicago Rewired.

The band comprises a unique blend of talented and seasoned musicians, with the common goal of accurately replicating the timeless music of “Chicago®”.

These family-friendly fun nights will include live entertainment, late-night shopping, restaurants, a Kid’s Zone, Moving Target ATL Axe Throwing, food/beverage vendors along Main Street and a Cruise In.

Guests are invited to bring their chairs and dancing shoes.

Also, the Market at the Mill on Etowah is open 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday in downtown Canton under the sponsorship of the Mill on Etowah.

“Enjoy local makers, bakers, creators, artists, junkers, pickers and purveyors of crafted goods,” according to a city statement on Facebook at facebook.com/CityOfCanton.

Visit bit.ly/37BKAim.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
