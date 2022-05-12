Canton’s concerts begin May 21

The River Rock Summer Concert Series kicks off on May 21 in Canton.
Offered free, the family-friendly concert series will last from 6-10 p.m. on certain Saturdays through August at Etowah River Park in the amphitheater, 6000 Brown Industrial Parkway.
Concerts include:
- May 21 - The Atlanta Rhythm Section
- June 18 - The Celebrity All Star Band
- July 16 - Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols
- Aug. 27 - Electric Avenue
Bring your lawn chairs and coolers - but no glass.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3F6MAva.
About the Author
Editors' Picks