BreakingNews
UPDATE: ‘Major structural damage’ after fire at Marietta hospital parking deck
ajc logo
X

Canton’s concerts begin May 21

Canton is planning four free concerts on May 21, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 27. (Courtesy of Canton)

caption arrowCaption
Canton is planning four free concerts on May 21, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 27. (Courtesy of Canton)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
44 minutes ago

The River Rock Summer Concert Series kicks off on May 21 in Canton.

Offered free, the family-friendly concert series will last from 6-10 p.m. on certain Saturdays through August at Etowah River Park in the amphitheater, 6000 Brown Industrial Parkway.

Concerts include:

  • May 21 - The Atlanta Rhythm Section
  • June 18 - The Celebrity All Star Band
  • July 16 - Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols
  • Aug. 27 - Electric Avenue

Bring your lawn chairs and coolers - but no glass.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3F6MAva.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cherokee, Woodstock form boundary agreement
Cherokee hosts summer internship program
Cherokee County Indian Festival and Mother’s Day Powwow to be May 7-8
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top