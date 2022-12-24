Canton’s blood drive will be on Jan. 6

Canton city officials will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at the City Hall auditorium, 110 Academy St., Canton.
To schedule an appointment and to complete a Rapid Pass, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code of CantonCityHall.
All donors will be entered automatically for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.
The prize includes travel, hotel, a $500 gift card, pre-game activities and more.
For more information, call 1-800-733-2767.
