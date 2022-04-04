Canton waitlist open again for public housing

The Canton Housing Authority has resumed accepting applications for their three public housing communities.
Applications will be accepted online only at cantonha.org.
Applicants will be placed on the waitlist, according to application date and time and the following local preferences:
- Victims of domestic violence
- Working family
- Veterans
- Income recipients
Low-income individuals and families - working and nonworking - and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
The communities are named Oakside Drive, Shipp Street and Jefferson Circle.
