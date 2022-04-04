ajc logo
Canton waitlist open again for public housing

The Shipp Street Community is one of three operated by the Canton Housing Authority. (Courtesy of city of Canton)

The Shipp Street Community is one of three operated by the Canton Housing Authority. (Courtesy of city of Canton)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Canton Housing Authority has resumed accepting applications for their three public housing communities.

Applications will be accepted online only at cantonha.org.

Applicants will be placed on the waitlist, according to application date and time and the following local preferences:

  • Victims of domestic violence
  • Working family
  • Veterans
  • Income recipients

Low-income individuals and families - working and nonworking - and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

The communities are named Oakside Drive, Shipp Street and Jefferson Circle.

