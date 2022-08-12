Canton Theatre named one of best in state

Yet the theater was closed in the mid-1970s and remained empty and decaying until it was purchased in 1994, restored and reopened in 2000.

Other theaters receiving this recognition were the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, the Strand Theater in Marietta, the Springer Opera House in Columbus, the Historic Savannah Theater in Savannah, the Holly Theater in Dahlonega, the Morton Theater in Athens, the Historic Ritz Theater in Toccoa, the Georgia Theater in Athens and the Tiger Drive In in Tiger.