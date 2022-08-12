ajc logo
X

Canton Theatre named one of best in state

Among the 10 best historic theaters in Georgia is the Canton Theatre. (Courtesy of city of Canton)

Combined ShapeCaption
Among the 10 best historic theaters in Georgia is the Canton Theatre. (Courtesy of city of Canton)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

The Historic Canton Theatre has been chosen as one of the 10 best historic theaters in Georgia by Americantowns Media.

In 1911, this theater began as a silent movie house at 171 E. Main St.

The theater has experienced numerous changes, with the addition of talkie films, an expanded stage and the Art Deco styling that was popular in the 1930s and 1940s.

Yet the theater was closed in the mid-1970s and remained empty and decaying until it was purchased in 1994, restored and reopened in 2000.

Other theaters receiving this recognition were the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, the Strand Theater in Marietta, the Springer Opera House in Columbus, the Historic Savannah Theater in Savannah, the Holly Theater in Dahlonega, the Morton Theater in Athens, the Historic Ritz Theater in Toccoa, the Georgia Theater in Athens and the Tiger Drive In in Tiger.

The next major event hosted at the Canton Theatre is the Georgia Players Guild presenting “To the Limit: The Best of the Eagles” from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26.

Tickets are $28 for general admission or $39 for a VIP ticket at gpg.ticketleap.com/cantoneagles/details.

For more information, visit BestThingsGa.com/historic-theaters or cantonga.gov/our-city/visit-us/canton-theatre or contact Canton’s Theatre Events and Facilities Director Kristin Norton Green at kristin.green@cantonga.gov.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Mayo Sowell: From the gridiron and prison to the pulpit3h ago
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
12h ago
Review: Bad luck at Buckhead’s Brassica
CDC drops quarantine, screening, 6 feet spacing recommendations for COVID
16h ago
CDC drops quarantine, screening, 6 feet spacing recommendations for COVID
16h ago
Rivian incentives ignite rift in Georgia governor race
3h ago
The Latest
Cherokee senior clients need donations
Woodstock considering partial property tax rollback
Woodstock Arts signing up for fall classes
Featured
Things to know about the Chattahoochee Nature Center

BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
18h ago
Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top