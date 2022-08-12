Canton Theatre named one of best in state

The Historic Canton Theatre has been chosen as one of the 10 best historic theaters in Georgia by Americantowns Media.
In 1911, this theater began as a silent movie house at 171 E. Main St.
The theater has experienced numerous changes, with the addition of talkie films, an expanded stage and the Art Deco styling that was popular in the 1930s and 1940s.
Yet the theater was closed in the mid-1970s and remained empty and decaying until it was purchased in 1994, restored and reopened in 2000.
Other theaters receiving this recognition were the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, the Strand Theater in Marietta, the Springer Opera House in Columbus, the Historic Savannah Theater in Savannah, the Holly Theater in Dahlonega, the Morton Theater in Athens, the Historic Ritz Theater in Toccoa, the Georgia Theater in Athens and the Tiger Drive In in Tiger.
The next major event hosted at the Canton Theatre is the Georgia Players Guild presenting “To the Limit: The Best of the Eagles” from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26.
Tickets are $28 for general admission or $39 for a VIP ticket at gpg.ticketleap.com/cantoneagles/details.
For more information, visit BestThingsGa.com/historic-theaters or cantonga.gov/our-city/visit-us/canton-theatre or contact Canton’s Theatre Events and Facilities Director Kristin Norton Green at kristin.green@cantonga.gov.
About the Author