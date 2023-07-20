Canton Theatre hosts concerts, movies

A variety of events will continue this summer at the Historic Canton Theatre, 171 E. Main St., Canton.

Among them are $1 movies and concerts by the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra on July 22, Fortunate Sons: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Experience by the Georgia Players Guild on Aug. 12 and The Invaders: A Musical Tribute to the British Invasion on Aug. 26.

Carrollton Jazz Orchestra from 8-9:30 p.m. July 22: A collective of professional musicians, the orchestra is a 20-piece jazz band in residence at the Center for the Arts in Carrollton. Their concert repertoire includes Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Sammy Nestico, Mel Lewis, Buddy Rich, Chick Corea and many other jazz greats. Online tickets for $30 are available at bit.ly/3Jinkpa.

Rock and Roll Revival with Christian artists Hope’s Anchor and Neena Elliott from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 6. Online tickets cost $26.50 at bit.ly/3JVGotH.

Fortunate Sons: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Experience by The Georgia Players Guild from 8:30-10 p.m. Aug. 12: An agency of touring tribute shows across the country since 2014, the guild has staged hundreds of performances of more than 30 different shows, paying tribute to over half a century of notable music. Fortunate Sons members have individually appeared on network TV shows like America’s Got Talent and onstage with musical giants. Online tickets may be found for $25, $29, $38 and $42 plus fees at gpg.ticketleap.com/cantonccr/details.

The Invaders: A Musical Tribute to the British Invasion at 8-10 p.m. Aug. 26: Among the musical groups to be celebrated include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Animals, The Who, The Hollies, Manfred Mann, The Yardbirds, The Dave Clark Five, The Zombies and The Troggs. Online tickets for $30 are available at bit.ly/3Jinkpa.

More details can be found at cantonga.gov/our-city/visit-us/canton-theatre.