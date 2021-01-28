Canton seeks public comment on master plan amendment

These new uses are intended to make the site more marketable for additional users that might bring regional economic development activities to the City of Canton. A public hearing will be conducted at the City of Canton Council meeting held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.

The additional uses include but are not limited to entertainment venues,; outdoor recreation, which may include but are not limited to camping, walking trails, gardens, water activities, and non-enclosed sporting facilities; hotel/motel; parking areas; and warehouse uses.