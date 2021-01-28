X

Canton seeks public comment on master plan amendment

The city of Canton is seeking public comment on a proposed master plan amendment for The Bluffs.
Cherokee County | 43 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The City of Canton, acting as an applicant for the property owners, has filed for a Master Plan amendment to add additional uses to the previously approved uses for the development commonly known as “The Bluffs,” according to a press release.

These new uses are intended to make the site more marketable for additional users that might bring regional economic development activities to the City of Canton. A public hearing will be conducted at the City of Canton Council meeting held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.

The additional uses include but are not limited to entertainment venues,; outdoor recreation, which may include but are not limited to camping, walking trails, gardens, water activities, and non-enclosed sporting facilities; hotel/motel; parking areas; and warehouse uses.

Comments may be submitted to the City of Canton by email at comments@cantonga.gov.

