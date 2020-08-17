X

Canton seeks artists for downtown mural project

Canton has put out a call for mural artists to submit proposals for a wall along Railroad Street, a historic thoroughfare that runs from the city's downtown to The Mill on Etowah mixed-use development.
Credit: Google Maps

Cherokee County | 20 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Canton has put out a call for artists to submit proposals for a public art mural project.

“Proposals are encouraged from artists and/or artist teams who have experience in creating large-scale work on exterior walls,” according to a “Call for Artists” flyer by the city and the Downtown Canton Main Street Public Art Steering Committee.

The selected mural would go on a concrete wall, three feet tall and 540 feet long, that runs along a public sidewalk on historic Railroad Street. The street leads from downtown to The Mill on Etowah, a former denim factory that’s now a mixed-use development.

For information about submissions: https://bit.ly/30RPJwG

Proposals are due by 11:59 p.m., Sept. 14. They can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Canton Main Street, Velinda Hardy, 110 Academy St., Canton GA 30114; or emailed to Velinda.Hardy@cantonga.gov

