Canton seeks artists for downtown mural project

“Proposals are encouraged from artists and/or artist teams who have experience in creating large-scale work on exterior walls,” according to a “Call for Artists” flyer by the city and the Downtown Canton Main Street Public Art Steering Committee.

The selected mural would go on a concrete wall, three feet tall and 540 feet long, that runs along a public sidewalk on historic Railroad Street. The street leads from downtown to The Mill on Etowah, a former denim factory that’s now a mixed-use development.