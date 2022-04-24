Canton postpones Park Village decision until May 5

An amendment to zoning conditions at Park Village in Canton is scheduled to be heard at 6 p.m. May 5 at Canton City Hall, 110 Academy St. by the Canton City Council.
The application concerns the development known as Park Village - Broekhijsen Real Estate that was to be heard on April 7 at the City Council meeting, according to a city statement at facebook.com/CityOfCanton.
Broekhijsen Real Estate is seeking approval for 35 townhomes, 15 condominiums and 452,100 square feet of industrial, office and commercial use.
The total investment is between $45 million and $60 million, with more than 300 new jobs from 40 to 60 tenants, according to the applicant in its proposal to the city.
Annual real estate taxes generated by this property for the city are expected to be $600,000.
On nearly 37 acres, the location is near the intersection of Fate Conn Road/Heard Road/Park Village Drive.
Anyone wishing to speak in opposition must file a disclosure form with the city at least five days before the May 5 hearing.
The application may be viewed at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The postponement is due to abutting property owners not being notified within 15 days of the public hearing on April 7.
While the item remained on the agenda for April 7, no action was taken by the Council.
Visit facebook.com/CityOfCanton, cantonga.gov or the 48-page proposal at bit.ly/3KLa2Al.
