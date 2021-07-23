Canton police officers lauded for life-saving action

Wednesday, June 2 started off in the early hours as a huge nightmare for residents in the Hidden Creek neighborhood. A fast moving residential fire destroyed three homes and impacted another three, according to a press release.
Officers Michael Caplan, Jesse Lee, Domenick Marotta, and Sgt. Taylor Lilley were the first public safety officers to arrive on scene and immediately jumped into action going door to door, helping get residents out of the homes and to safety.
The Officers were honored with life-saving awards at the city council meeting held on Thursday, July 15.
