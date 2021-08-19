Canton police officer retires after 18 years of service

Canton Police Officer Lou Louzader has been dedicated to serving the department and the community for the past 18 years. His infectious chuckle and smile are going to be missed, said officials and colleagues. His family and friends were at the department recently when his daughter, a Cherokee County Dispatcher, signed him off the radio for the last time, according to a press release.
As a thank you for his service, he was presented with a personalized engraved service weapon from the department.
“We honor and thank Officer Lou Louzader for his impact in making a world of difference in people’s lives throughout Canton,” said Deputy Police Chief Wendell Turner.
