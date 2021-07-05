ajc logo
X

Canton Police Department unveils new electric motorcycles

Canton Police has added electric motorcycles to its fleet. From left to right: Sgt. Mary Turner & Ofc. Michael Crowe. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Canton Police has added electric motorcycles to its fleet. From left to right: Sgt. Mary Turner & Ofc. Michael Crowe. CONTRIBUTED

Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Canton Police Department is adding a new form of patrol to enhance community safety and support the City of Canton’s sustainability goals -- two new all-electric motorcycles, according to a press release.

Three CPD officers have been trained and certified to operate the additions to the fleet. They will be used regularly throughout the year for traffic enforcement, concerts, parades, trails, and special events.

The Motorcycles are manufactured by Zero Motorcycles and are designed for on and off-road use.

For more information on the specifications of the motorcycles: ZeroMotorcycles.com.

In Other News
1
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores
2
Cherokee County’s transportation plan has new website for updates
3
Cherokee County Schools makes changes to student dress code
4
Cherokee County recognized for excellence in budgeting
5
Cherokee County awarded for building services excellence at annual...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top