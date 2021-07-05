Canton Police Department unveils new electric motorcycles

The Canton Police Department is adding a new form of patrol to enhance community safety and support the City of Canton’s sustainability goals -- two new all-electric motorcycles, according to a press release.
Three CPD officers have been trained and certified to operate the additions to the fleet. They will be used regularly throughout the year for traffic enforcement, concerts, parades, trails, and special events.
The Motorcycles are manufactured by Zero Motorcycles and are designed for on and off-road use.
For more information on the specifications of the motorcycles: ZeroMotorcycles.com.
In Other News