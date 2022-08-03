BreakingNews
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
Canton Pie Contest is Aug. 13

Sweet or savory, hot or cold, pies may be submitted on Aug. 13 at the Canton Farmers Market Pie Contest. (Courtesy of city of Canton)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Canton Farmers Market Pie Contest is on Aug. 13 for all bakers - young and old.

To enter your pie in the contest, visit bit.ly/3vewgoE.

Your recipe for success is:

  • Your pie must contain at least one ingredient that could be found at a Georgia farmers market.
  • Your ingredients do not have to be in season; so they may be fresh, canned, dried or frozen.
  • Pies may be sweet or savory, hot or cold.
  • There is a limit of one pie entry per person.
  • The recipe for the pie must be included with your entry on the day of the event.
  • Pies should be in place at the Cherokee County Farm Bureau tent by 9 a.m. Aug. 13 at Brown Park, 251 E. Marietta St., Canton.

Pies will be judged on presentation, taste, creative use of ingredients and recipe.

The first-place winner in each category (youth under 18, adult, professional) will compete at the Cherokee Pie Finals in Woodstock on Aug. 27.

Rain or shine, the Canton Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 15.

For more information, go to facebook.com/CantonGAFarmersMarket.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
