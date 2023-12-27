Canton opens addition to water pollution control building

A new administration building for Canton's water pollution control plant has opened in the city. (Courtesy of Canton)

Credit: City of Canton

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Canton city officials recently dedicated the newly constructed administration building at the city’s water pollution control plant with a ribbon cutting and plaque dedication.

Triple the size of the current administration building at 3,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art facility features a 550-square-foot laboratory, central SCADA system, office space, conference and training room, storage and a break room.

Phase I of the plant expansion is expected to be completed early next year.

See more information at cantonga.gov.

Carolyn Cunningham
