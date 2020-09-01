Canton OKs $895K street paving contract

Bartow Paving Co. Inc. submitted the lowest of three bids for the work. The project is divided into two parts: $765,701 for Academy and Archer streets downtown, and Great Sky Parkway, Greenbrier Way and Mountain Laurel Walk in the Great Sky community; and an optional portion of $130,273 for streets in the Towne Mill neighborhood, including Towne Mill Crossing and Towne Mill Avenue.

Work is expected to start Oct. 1 and be completed this fall, weather permitting.