Canton OKs $895K street paving contract

Bartow Paving Co. Inc. has won an $895,000 contract from Canton to resurface local streets, including Academy and Archer streets downtown. AJC FILE
Cherokee County | 45 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Canton City Council has awarded a contract worth nearly $900,000 to resurface streets, a project funded by the city’s 2020 Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Bartow Paving Co. Inc. submitted the lowest of three bids for the work. The project is divided into two parts: $765,701 for Academy and Archer streets downtown, and Great Sky Parkway, Greenbrier Way and Mountain Laurel Walk in the Great Sky community; and an optional portion of $130,273 for streets in the Towne Mill neighborhood, including Towne Mill Crossing and Towne Mill Avenue.

Work is expected to start Oct. 1 and be completed this fall, weather permitting.

