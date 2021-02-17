X

Canton mayor reviews 2020; gives outlook

A positive review of 2020 and hopeful outlook of this year was presented by Mayor Bill Grant in his State of the City Address, delivered virtually on Facebook Thursday, Feb. 11.
Cherokee County | 23 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Canton Mayor Bill Grant in his State of the City Address this month focused on moving Canton forward primarily through guidance of the City’s newly established Roadmap for Success.

Filmed in the Canton Police Department’s virtual production studio, Grant outlined eight guiding tenets:

  • Creating Great Neighborhoods
  • Celebrating the Diversity of our Community
  • Advancing Regional Economic Success
  • Enhancing Historic Downtown Canton
  • Sustaining Our Natural Environment
  • Connecting Citizens to Parks and Recreation
  • Improving Infrastructure for Future Demand
  • And Leading with Excellence

“Our new Roadmap aligns our collective vision for moving Canton forward in a strategic manner that preserves and enhances all of the unique qualities that we cherish about our city,” he said.

Information: cantonga.gov

