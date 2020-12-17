Canton land purchased for potential new high school

The land, north of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and next to Teasley Middle School in the Riverstone area of Canton, will be paid for with current Ed SPLOST funds, district officials said. The seller is Bright-Sasser Canton LLC.

Construction of a new school would be up to the School Board and voter approval in November to renew the 1% Ed SPLOST to pay for it, officials said. The school could cost $90 million to $100 million, take three years to build, and open as soon as 2025.