Canton invites citizen comment on its ‘Roadmap’

“First and foremost, it is a community plan – one informed and guided by public input to empower our citizens to be co-creators for their city, strengthen local connections, and generate support and enthusiasm for how we work together to build the Coolest Small Town in America,” Mayor Bill Grant said in a preface to the document.

Grant cited the Roadmap’s seven tenets: creating great neighborhoods; connecting citizens to parks and trails; celebrating diversity; enhancing historic downtown Canton; leading economic development; preserving natural beauty; and nurturing a welcoming community.