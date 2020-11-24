X

Canton invites citizen comment on its ‘Roadmap’

Canton city officials invite the public to comment on Canton's "Roadmap to Success," a community plan for the next 15 years. CITY OF CANTON via Facebook
By David Ibata for the AJC

Canton has posted online a draft copy of it “Roadmap For Success” for the next 15 years, and invites residents to review and comment on it.

“First and foremost, it is a community plan – one informed and guided by public input to empower our citizens to be co-creators for their city, strengthen local connections, and generate support and enthusiasm for how we work together to build the Coolest Small Town in America,” Mayor Bill Grant said in a preface to the document.

Grant cited the Roadmap’s seven tenets: creating great neighborhoods; connecting citizens to parks and trails; celebrating diversity; enhancing historic downtown Canton; leading economic development; preserving natural beauty; and nurturing a welcoming community.

Public input on the draft plan will be taken through Dec. 10 at roadmap@cantonga.gov. The City Council is expected to vote on adopting it Dec. 17. Information: https://bit.ly/2ITUnn0

