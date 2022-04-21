BreakingNews
Arrest made in 11-year-old's shooting at DeKalb skating rink, cops say
Canton hosts Earth Day events on April 23

Both on April 23, Canton will host Peace + Love + Recycle at the City Collection Site and an Earth Day Celebration in Cannon Park. (Courtesy of Canton)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Canton’s Peace + Love + Recycle will be held 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 23 at the City Collection Site, 2525 Ridge Road.

Only Canton residents can drop off electronics, latex and oil-based paint and tires and paper for shredding.

  • Paper shredding is limited to five copier paper boxes.
  • Tube televisions have a $25 cash fee.
  • Oil-based and latex paint will be limited to 10 gallons per vehicle, and cans must contain 50% wet paint.
  • Tires are limited to eight tires per vehicle but no dealer tires.

Also on April 23, Canton’s Earth Day Celebration will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cannon Park, 130 E. Main St., (downtown Canton), with food trucks, vendors and children’s activities.

For more information, visit conta.cc/3x9n9Hr.

Carolyn Cunningham
