Canton Denim Fest is Oct. 28-29

Canton Denim Fest will be at The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton on Oct. 28-29.
This first annual event will include a whole-hog BBQ Cook-off tasting on Oct. 29.
On Oct. 28 from 4-10 p.m., family night will include trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m., a children’s costume contest, food, shopping and the Whiskey Rose Band from 8-10 p.m.
In addition to BBQ tastings on Oct. 29 from noon-10 p.m., see the Georgia-Florida football game at 3:30 p.m. on the big screen, participate in an adult denim jacket contest and listen to Guardians of the Jukebox from 8-10 p.m.
Festival admission is free, but the BBQ Cook-off is a ticketed event.
Online tasting tickets are $22.85 for each two-hour time slot from noon-2 p.m., 2-4 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. - all on Oct. 29.
Each tasting ticket includes a VIP tent, a private bar and tasting of all six pit masters’ presentations.
Tickets: EtowahMill.com/event/denimfest
Information: facebook.com/TheMillOnEtowah
About the Author