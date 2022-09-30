ajc logo
Canton Denim Fest is Oct. 28-29

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Canton Denim Fest will be at The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton on Oct. 28-29.

This first annual event will include a whole-hog BBQ Cook-off tasting on Oct. 29.

On Oct. 28 from 4-10 p.m., family night will include trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m., a children’s costume contest, food, shopping and the Whiskey Rose Band from 8-10 p.m.

In addition to BBQ tastings on Oct. 29 from noon-10 p.m., see the Georgia-Florida football game at 3:30 p.m. on the big screen, participate in an adult denim jacket contest and listen to Guardians of the Jukebox from 8-10 p.m.

Festival admission is free, but the BBQ Cook-off is a ticketed event.

Online tasting tickets are $22.85 for each two-hour time slot from noon-2 p.m., 2-4 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. - all on Oct. 29.

Each tasting ticket includes a VIP tent, a private bar and tasting of all six pit masters’ presentations.

Tickets: EtowahMill.com/event/denimfest

Information: facebook.com/TheMillOnEtowah

Carolyn Cunningham
