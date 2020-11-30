Canton council splits over church in industrial park

Dream Church requested permission to hold worship services in a suite at 224 Brown Industrial Parkway in the Canton Commerce Centre. The property is zoned LI (Light Industrial).

The applicant, Pastor Ashley Steinberg, said the church has been meeting for five years at another location, on Marietta Highway, and needs room to grow. Its services would be held mostly after business hours, Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings, with plenty of parking available for an expected 30 to 50 cars.