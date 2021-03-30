Canton City Council approves Crystal Lagoon Project

The 2.57-acre saltwater lagoon will have approximately 800 feet of beach entrance, and there will also be an amphitheater and stage for live outdoor entertainment with a video board for outdoor viewing of professional sporting events and movies. The development will have indoor/outdoor meeting/event space and wedding venue of approximately 20,000 square feet, and multiple food outlets and a catering kitchen for events.

Information: www.crystal-lagoons.com﻿