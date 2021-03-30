X

Canton City Council approves Crystal Lagoon Project

Canton City Council recently voted to move forward with development of a mixed-use health and wellness, entertainment, retail, and residential project called Crystal Lagoons. CONTRIBUTED
By Juanita Love for the AJC

During their meeting on Thursday, March 18, Canton City Council unanimously approved the development of Crystal Lagoon - a mixed-use health and wellness, entertainment, retail, and residential development, according to a press release.

The 2.57-acre saltwater lagoon will have approximately 800 feet of beach entrance, and there will also be an amphitheater and stage for live outdoor entertainment with a video board for outdoor viewing of professional sporting events and movies. The development will have indoor/outdoor meeting/event space and wedding venue of approximately 20,000 square feet, and multiple food outlets and a catering kitchen for events.

Information: www.crystal-lagoons.com﻿

