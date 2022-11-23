Canton chosen for Georgia’s Initiative for Community Housing

Misti Martin, CEO and president, Cherokee Office of Economic Development, added to Patton’s sentiments, “The businesses and industries of Canton, Cherokee and the region will benefit from this initiative. This will position us to help individuals and families live close to where they work and in housing that allows for economic mobility in the community.”

Canton grew by 197% between 2000 and 2010 and increased another 44% in the subsequent decade.

Sabrina Kirkland, Habitat for Humanity, vice president, Development and Strategic Initiatives, said, “The Canton Housing Needs Assessment and Market Study found a short supply of affordable housing for low-income households within the city. Participation in the GICH program will help the city create an action plan to address this known shortfall in a way that is community-driven and grassroots-oriented.”